LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – John Asher became the most recognizable face at Churchill Downs.

Before that, he was an acclaimed broadcaster covering news and horse racing and anchoring radio news broadcasts.

During his career at WHAS Radio John would take home 5 Eclipse awards for his coverage of the racing industry.

The Eclipse was established in 1971 and named after the great 18th Century racehorse sire “Eclipse.”

It’s given to those whose achievements have earned them the title of champion in their respective fields.

RELATED: John Asher's simple wish is spreading on Derby 145

John left WHAS in 1997 for Churchill Downs.

To honor his role as chief spokesman, wonderful broadcaster, and Western Kentucky Hilltopper fan, the staff at Churchill created a special John Asher pin.

Employees are wearing them and so far, reporters.

Look for them at the track on Derby Day 145.

As John would tell you, “Happy Derby!”.

►Contact reporter Doug Proffitt at dproffitt@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@WHAS11Doug) and Facebook.