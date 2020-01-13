LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters in Bullitt and southern Jefferson Counties will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a new state Senator.

The special election is being held to fill Republican Senator Dan Seum’s seat following his retirement.

Seum represented District 38 since 1995.

Republican Mike Nemes and Democrat Andrew Bailey are eyeing the seat.

Nemes served in former Governor Matt Bevin’s administration while Bailey, is a teacher in Louisville.

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

