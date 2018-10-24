LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Center for Women and Families will hold its annual "Speak Their Name" event in downtown Louisville on Wednesday to remember Kentuckians who have been killed through domestic violence.

Empty chairs will be placed throughout Jefferson Square Park to represent the 27 people in Kentucky who have been killed in 2018. The event also will provide an opportunity for community members and domestic violence survivors to learn about the resources available to help women and men who find themselves in these tough circumstances.

WATCH: Honoring lives lost to domestic violence (2017)

The event comes amid troubling increases in domestic violence deaths in Kentucky and within Louisville. 16 people in Louisville have been killed by their partners in 2018, up from 11 last year.

"Speak Their Name" runs from 12:00-12:30 PM on Wednesday, October 24 at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The Center for Women and Families invites anyone in the community to attend and take part.

