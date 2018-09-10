(To read and watch the interview in Spanish click here.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - When you're new in town it's good to find a home base, somewhere to turn with questions or for support. The Americana Center World Community Center, is that place for Louisville’s refugees and immigrants. GMK’s Juliana Valencia sat down with the man behind the Americana Center, who got the ball rolling 25 years ago.

A scholarship to study social work brought Edgardo Mansilla from Argentina to Louisville in 1990.

“Many people believe my name is Americana and it's not I am Edgardo,” Mansilla said.

His passion, to create a place for immigrants to integrate rather than assimilate, kept him here.

“When you assimilate to something you lose who you are, integration is you being who are, but you are part of new society. You don't lose your identity," Mansilla said.

Every year 5,000 people from more than 100 countries benefit from the Americana World Community Center. The Americana Center provides services to immigrants, refugees, and underserved populations, to work, create stronger families, and a safe and secure environment for families. Its services include wellness, family support, after-school youth programs like ballet, yoga, and theater, and adult education like GED and English Classes. These all services Mansilla says can help immigrants and refugees integrate into their new community.

“I am an immigrant, and I remember when I was asking my older son, ‘please answer the phone because the person on the other side is not going to understand one word that I say’, Mansilla said.

He says a lot of first-generation immigrants and their children feel stuck in between cultures.

“When I go back to Argentina, I don't belong there either because the expression change, the culture change. So, you are again floating between two cultures keeping inside something that belongs to you and incorporating something too that is new,” Mansilla said.

He says its simple cultural things like eating in the car.

“We didn't have holes to put a cup in our cars. Here, a car becomes an extension of your kitchen or dining room. So, this is really simple, silly really, but its how you adapt to a different lifestyle,” Mansilla said.

His office walls, lined with awards, are proof his dedication to helping immigrants and refugees. Being inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame is one of his proudest honors. He's one of only two Latinos to ever win that award.

And while people associate Edgardo with Americana one thing he wants to make clear, he's not the only reason for its success.

“I am the director yes, but there are more people than you can imagine,” Mansilla said.

When Edgardo is not at the Americana Center he teaches part-time at the University of Louisville.

The Americana Center is a nonprofit providing services throughout the day starting at 8 a.m. If you would like to learn more about Americana’s services, volunteer or donate go to www.americanacc.org or give them a call at (502)-366-7813. The center is located at 4801 Southside Drive Louisville, KY 40214.

