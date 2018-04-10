LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Would you like some “old clothes” for dinner? Sounds weird, but it’s the literal English translation for ropa vieja.

The name comes from the texture of the shredded beef in the dish; it’s so soft, it feels like old clothes that tear apart easily.

The owner of Mi Sueño Cuban Express, Jose Monasterio, and his wife Erica show us how to make one of Cuba’s national dishes.

Other Latin cultures also make ropa vieja, but for a true Cuban ropa vieja you need to make sure it’s mild. Cuban food is generally not spicy.

If you want to go in person to try this dish, Mi Sueño Cuban Express is on 3425 Bardstown Road, right across from Costco.

Recipe

Ingredients

-Beef (specifically, flank steak)

-Bay leaf

-Onion

-Red and green bell peppers

-Garlic

-Tomato puree

-Salt and pepper

-Cumin

-Oil

Directions

1. Boil the meat with the bay, cumin, and pepper for about two hours. Allow it to cool, then shred it. Be sure to reserve the water that the beef boiled in.

2. Over medium-high heat, sauté the garlic, onion, and peppers in the oil. Once the garlic has browned some, add the shredded meat. Finally, add the tomato puree. Salt and pepper to taste

3. Mix it all together, add the reserved water, and allow it to cook until heated through.

Want to try more recipes for Hispanic Heritage Month? Click here.

