Deviled eggs are a popular potluck dish but why not turn it up a notch the next time you're asked to bring something to the office?

Papa a la Huancaína is a Peruvian egg-based dish with boiled yellow potatoes in a spicy, creamy sauce.

Esther Hugo shows us in under a minute how to make it as we celebrate Hispanic heritage. Watch the recipe in Spanish below.

Although the dish's name is derived from Huancayo, a city in the Peruvian highlands, this dish is from Lima, Perú. It’s become a staple of everyday and holiday cuisine throughout the country.

Ingredients

-8 yellow or white potatoes

-Huancaína sauce (recipe below)

-Lettuce leaves

-2 hard-boiled eggs

-8 large black olives, halved

For the spicy cheese sauce (salsa a la huancaína)

-4 tablespoons vegetable oil

-1/2 cup onion chopped

-3-4 yellow ají amarillo chile peppers (frozen is fine), or 1/2 cup jarred ají amarillo paste

-2 cloves garlic mashed

-2 cups white farmer’s cheese (queso fresco)

-4 soda crackers

-3/4 cup evaporated milk

Directions

1. Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling and add the potatoes.

2. Boil potatoes until tender when pierced with a fork.

3. Drain water from potatoes and let cool.

4. Slice potatoes and arrange on top of the lettuce leaves.

5. Pour huancaína sauce over potatoes, and garnish with slices of hard-boiled egg and black olive halves.

For the spicy cheese sauce (salsa a la huancaína)

1. Remove seeds from yellow chile peppers and chop into 1-inch pieces.

2. Sauté onion, garlic, and chile peppers (or paste) in the oil until onion is softened, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

3. Place onion/chile mixture in a food processor or blender. Add evaporated milk and blend.

4. Add cheese and crackers and blend until smooth. Sauce should be fairly thick. Thicken sauce with more soda crackers or thin sauce with milk if necessary.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Recipe courtesy of Hispanic Kitchen.

