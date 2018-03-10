LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — If you're wondering what to get at the grocery store to cook later today, why not try enchiladas verdes? Enchiladas originated in Mexico, where the practice of rolling tortillas around other food dates back at least to Mayan times. This video will show you in about minute how to make it with help from the owner of Con Huevos Chuy Martinez and his chef Paco Garcia.

You can try this recipe below. To eat it in person you can check out Con Huevos at their Frankfort Avenue and Holiday Manor locations. On October 2, People magazine named Con Huevos the ‘most popular breakfast spot’ in Kentucky.

To watch this cooking video or read the directions in Spanish, click here.

Recipe (serves 1):

Ingredients:

- 3 yellow corn tortillas

- 2 tbsp. oil

- 0.5 ounces Oaxaca cheese

- 3 oz. Chicken Tinga (find out how to make it here)

- 3 oz. Salsa Verde (storebought or homemade)

- 1 tbsp. crema (or sour cream)

- 0.25 oz. queso fresco

- 0.5 oz. pickled onions

- Microgreens for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat up tortillas in a skillet with the oil. Warm them on both sides, leaving shells soft

2. Remove from the skillet and line with a small amount of Oaxaca cheese and Chicken Tinga - about 1 oz. per shell

3. Roll the shells tightly, being careful not to break the tortilla

4. Place onto a plate, keeping the enchiladas close together, and top with salsa verde

5. Garnish with crema, queso fresco, pickled onions, and microgreens

6. Serve with guacamole and tortilla chips

*Optional: To make your enchiladas extra special, we suggest adding an egg on top, cooked whichever way you like. For this dish, a sunny side up makes a perfect addition.

Want to learn more recipes for Hispanic Heritage Month? Click here.

►Contact reporter Juliana Valencia at jvalencia@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@NewsJValencia) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV