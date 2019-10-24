LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spalding University unveiled its new athletic complex on S 9th Street just in time for the men's and women's soccer doubleheader against Greenville.

The new complex, which includes two turf soccer fields and a softball field, provides a home facility to the university’s men's and women's soccer and softball teams for the first time. Previously, the teams had to travel off campus or lease facilities for their practices and to play their home games.

The university broke ground on the facility in April 2019 and completed construction in about six months.

The softball team will begin play at the complex in the upcoming spring 2020 season.

