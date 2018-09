LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Spalding University leaders celebrate a record $30 million capital campaign on Sep. 5.

They have supported new construction projects, facility improvements and academic and scholarship programs.

The $30.4 million raised to date is a record for a Spalding campaign. It far outpaces the original fundraising goal of $20 million by 2020.

The campaign was launched four years ago. The goal was officially upped to $30 million in 2016.

