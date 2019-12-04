LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- City leaders and university officials gathered Friday to break ground on a new athletic complex for Spalding University.

The 7.4-acre site on South Ninth Street between Kentucky and Breckinridge streets will include two turf fields for the men and women’s soccer teams and one turf softball field.

The fields, which will be lighted and available for year-round use, can also accommodate lacrosse and field hockey should the university develop those teams moving forward.

The Spalding University Athletic Fields Complex is the university’s largest capital project to date and will give the school’s soccer and softballs teams an on-campus home for the first time.

The soccer fields are expected to be ready for play this fall, while the softball team will play their first home game next spring.