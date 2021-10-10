Southwest cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights, Louisville airport among many affected

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.

Next in line are Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.

Southwest addressed the problems on Twitter.

“ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation," the airline tweeted from its official account. "We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual."

It also encouraged customers to look into its self-service rebooking options.

Evan Boggs of Louisville was one of many affected by the cancelations.

“We were supposed to leave this morning – pretty early and we looked on there and all of the flights were cancelled and all of the surrounding airports and everything,” he said.

Boggs said they had to book a flight on another airline due to the Southwest option being canceled days out.

WHAS11 did reach out to Muhammad Ali International Airport and officials confirmed there were delays and cancelations affecting passengers in Louisville but were unaware what were causing them.

USA TODAY reported Sunday that the FAA responded to the claims saying the weather and air traffic control issues were limited to Friday afternoon. The FAA did not name Southwest specifically in its response.

“Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place,” the FAA statement read, according to USA TODAY. “Please contact the airlines for details about current flight schedules.”

The union representing Southwest pilots said in a Saturday statement that its members were not participating in "any official or unofficial job actions" and placed at least part of the blame on the airline.

"Our Pilots will continue to overcome SWA management’s poor planning, as well as any external operational challenges, and remain the most productive Pilots in the world," the statement read. "They will continue to be focused on their highest priority — safety. SWAPA Pilots are true professionals and will always maintain the highest level of responsibility to their crews, their passengers, and our airline."

Southwest was one of several airlines to announce last week it will require all workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or potentially lose their jobs. That mandate does not go into effect until Dec. 8.

