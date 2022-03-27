Community shares feedback on Southside Drive redevelopment project

Metro Councilwoman Nicole George held the session on how the neighborhood should move forward with 4804 and 4806 properties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of the Southside neighborhood shared their input during a community meeting on how to redevelop a pair of properties on Southside Drive.

Metro Councilwoman Nicole George held the session on how the neighborhood should move forward with 4804 and 4806 properties.

It was previously a service station from 1967 to 1998 and was contaminated for a number of years due to the underground gas tanks.

After some help from the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, it’s now ready to be used again.

“We heard great ideas from neighbors – they really informed us about the larger area but also their neighborhood and what makes it special and unique. And then we brainstormed on what that site could be,” George, D-21, said.

The properties have been held in a multistate environmental trust since 2011 as a result of an environmental settlement agreement.

