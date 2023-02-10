Homicide suspect admits killing father, son in south Louisville

This is not the first time Ricardo Yunior Rodriguez has been charged with murder. One Louisville lawmaker wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police responded to Douglas Park apartments near Southside Drive, where two men were shot and killed inside an apartment complex.

State Representative Jared Bauman, R-Louisville, has proposed legislation under the Safer Kentucky Act ahead of the 2024 General Assembly.

"It's lasered focused on violent crime and very experienced criminals," Bauman said.

In arrest documents, police said 40-year-old Ricardo Yunior Rodriguez was found standing near the entrance of the apartment.

Detectives said he admitted to killing the two men – his own father and son.

"This is an absolute tragic incident, and my heart goes out to the family and friends that are impacted," Bauman said.

Rodriguez is being held at Metro Corrections on several charges including two counts of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

This is not the first time he has been charged with murder.

Court records show in 2013 he was charged with murder and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter serving six years and six months in prison.

Lawmakers like Bauman are crafting the legislation in hopes of keeping repeat offenders like Rodriguez off the streets.

The Safer Kentucky Act has 18 parts including the "Three Strikes Law".

"[It] would ensure that anyone that commits 3 violent felonies in the state of Kentucky would be in prison for life so they will not be released at any time they will not leave prison alive," Bauman said.

This legislation is a proposal that is still being drafted.

Off camera a neighbor told WHAS11 News Rodriguez' behavior was always suspicious, and the family had just moved in more than a month ago.

She's happy the police caught him and now she hopes he serves several years behind bars.

Bauman said this proposal is needed now more than ever.

“Kentuckians do not want violent criminals in their neighborhoods they don't want them in their communities and so we need to pass good policy that protects the citizens of the commonwealth from violent experienced criminals."

Rodriguez will be arraigned on the new charges on Tuesday.

