FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Securing safer schools for one southern Indiana school district isn't coming without cost to taxpayers.

The New Albany Floyd County School Corporation is considering a school safety referendum that only one other district in Indiana has been able to pass. It's a push to protect students.

"Directly impact the health and well being of our literal future," said Misty Ronau, who says this could build a stronger community. "Having safe schools makes Floyd County a destination."

Ronau is the chair of the political action committee working to drum up support for the referendum. It's only possible because of a law passed by Indiana lawmakers last year, which lets school districts increase property taxes to fund safety improvements.

"It's the tool that our state general assembly has given us," said Ronau.

If it goes through, the school district says 30 percent of the money will be used for securing the property like monitoring and communications, and 70 percent will be spent on mental health services.

"Prevention and intervention. That is a huge focus with this initiative and protecting our kids as a whole," said Ronau.

There are nine categories where the money can be spent.

"Spending goes into a separate fund and can only be spent in those nine categories," said Ronau.

But for homeowners it means an $0.085 property tax increase which would last for eight years.

The school district says for a home valued at $100,000 that would cost about $28 a year.

The school board will vote on February 10 whether this will appear on the ballot in May. For now, school leaders are working to clear up community concerns, creating two town halls for the community to comment.

"Education is key. Have people come, listen, ask their questions, walk away feeling informed," said Ronau.

The first town hall will take place at Floyd Central High School on Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m. The second will be on Wednesday, January 22 at Prosser Career Education Center at 6 p.m.

For more information on the referendum, click here.

