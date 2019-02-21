CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is demanding dignity for victims of child abuse.

“It's just so hard for these little children to continuously show up and talk about something so embarrassing, so humiliating, so frightening to them,” he told WHAS11 News on Wednesday.

The Southern Indiana attorney is pushing for a provision in Senate Bill 551 that would excuse kids from pre-trial depositions.

“Children will get tired of re-telling the story of their abuse over and over to strangers, and what I have seen repeatedly in my career is that a child will get to the point of saying, ‘I'm not going to talk about this anymore,’” he explained.

When the alleged victim refuses to testify in a trial, he said it makes it difficult prosecute to the full extent.

“That puts me in the position of having to offer a plea which I think is too lenient in order to get some sort of justice for the victim.”

Mull testified in front of Indiana lawmakers last month, referencing the case of Michael Begin.

Begin is accused of molesting 20 girls from three to eight years old.

“To me, it was just a travesty that these victims potentially would have to show up and re-hash all of this abuse for defense attorneys, and then have to show up again to court and do it all over again,” he explained.

Begin pleaded guilty, sparing the girls from having to testify. He faces a life sentence behind bars, but Mull said it's a rare victory.

“In the 20 years that I've been a prosecutor I can tell you there have been a number of cases where the ultimate sentence the offender got was much less than satisfactory to me and a large part of that was because the child victim could not testify the number of times that was going to be required,” he explained.

The provision to the bill specifically excusing depositions has been put on hold. Mull said the committee wants to take a closer look at it this summer.

But the rest of Senate Bill 551 passed unanimously out of committee earlier this month and will head to the full Senate next.

It would allow children to bring a comfort item like a stuffed animal, or even a trained pet to the stand during a trial.

It would also plug a loophole in current law that essentially allows adults to engage in inappropriate sexual relations with a person only 13 or 14-years-old.

The legislation also eliminates the current practice where an offender who is convicted of felony domestic battery has the ability to reduce the penalty to a misdemeanor.

To read more about Senate Bill 551, click here.