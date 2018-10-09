A Southern Indiana job fair is looking to hire over 100 positions in multiple industries.

The Job News Southern Indiana Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville.

The fair offers opportunities to build your professional network and to meet with potential employers – some of which could offer on the spot interviews.

The job fair is free and is offering free transportation through TARC, as well as free parking.

Learn more and register for the event by visiting the JobNewsUSA website.

