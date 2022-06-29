'Women will die because of this ruling': Hoosiers from across southern Indiana protest SCOTUS ruling

Many protestors say they are worried for the future and safety of women in America, and that there will be consequences if abortion access is taken away.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon in Indiana to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Indiana legislators are expected to meet in a special session scheduled for July 25 to talk more about what's next for abortion access.

State Rep. J. Michael Davisson (R-Salem) said the decision is historic.

"We are going to seize the opportunity to build on our already strong pro-life track record. I am preparing to head back to the Statehouse to further protect the unborn, women's health and the lives of Hoosier mothers. During the special session, I also plan to continue to explore creative solutions to further alleviate pressure off of hardworking taxpayers by relieving the effects of inflation," Davisson said.

In Jeffersonville, many protestors say they are worried for the future and safety of women in America and say there will be consequences to taking away abortion access.

"Women will die because of this ruling," said protestor Maggie Tillquist from Georgetown, IN.

Protestors of all ages grouped together with signs and other messages. Counter-protestors also showed up to share their thoughts.

"They're entitled to their opinion but they're operating off feelings," said Aaron Sabie, a pro-life activist from Jeffersonville.

Peggy Campbell says she watched the original ruling in the Roe V. Wade case in 1973.

She says she was put in a dangerous situation at a young age, resulting in her needing an abortion herself.

"That had to happen, at 12-years-old I did not need to be having a child," Campbell said.

Protestor Jasmine Oneal from Floyd Knobs, IN says this decision makes her concerned for the future of other rulings.

"It continues on to other things, and other rights, and this is a ripple effect; it doesn't just stop," Oneal said.

Amongst the crowd were local politicians like Clark County Councilwoman Janne Newland.

She says one of the most powerful things people can do now is to vote.

"Let's vote these people out, they don't care about us," Newland said.

She wants to see people call on legislators for the change they'd like to see.

"Talk to your representative, tell them how you feel, maybe they'll listen. Hopefully they'll listen," Newland said.

For southern Indiana locals like Tillquist, she notes there will be a major divide in access to care moving forward.

"This will affect marginalized women, it will not affect rich, white women. It will affect women of color and people who can't afford to fly and get abortions," said Tillquist.

For now, many say they feel the clock has been turned back.

