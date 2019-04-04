JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Paul Stensrud kept a close eye on the homeless camp clean out in Downtown Louisville Monday. It left him frustrated and fearful for their future.

"A lot of questions go through the head. Where will they go and will we be able to find them again?" Stensrud asked.

He runs Jesus Cares at Exit 0 in southern Indiana, a homeless outreach organization. Stensrud knows there is no one answer to ending homelessness in Kentuckiana, but he says clearing camps and offering no clear solutions won't solve the problem.

"It creates more problems for outreach workers that are doing street work to help them with casework," he said.

Between 50 and 60 people were cleared from the Downtown Louisville camp on Monday. Forty-eight hours later, in Southern Indiana, advocacy groups are having a hard time tracking where everyone went.

"As most of us know, the majority of the clientele we serve has some form of addiction. And pushing them into the woods, we don't how we are going to find them at this point," Stensrud told WHAS11

Strensrud says he's seen an increase in recent weeks from people coming over from Louisville using the walking bridge to get to Jeffersonville.

The city commits $75,000 a year to the Southern Indiana Homeless Coalition and Mayor Mike Moore said in a statement, "Just this week the city approved a new state and federally funded project that will consist of 14 apartments intended for individuals who have previously found themselves homeless. We're working to attract affordable housing to the area."

Strensrud says it's the right first step, but it doesn't stop there. "It's easier to build an animal shelter and give air conditioning and heat to an animal but for people out here unsheltered, we need additional services," he said.

He's also asking for a permanent low-barrier shelter in Clark County, but doesn't have high hopes it will be done soon.