JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Should teachers be allowed to dictate the personal life of their students? That's the question Briana Bower said she wanted answered when her fifth-grade son came home with a note detailing a no-dating policy between students.

"I respect the teachers and I understand that they had good intentions, it's just that boundaries were crossed," Bower said.

The letter from three Riverside Elementary School teachers said they have implemented a zero-dating policy and asked students to end their relationships by a certain date.

Bower's Facebook post about the letter garnered different reactions, some saying that students should never be dating that young, others asking if the policy took away the kids' rights.

Briana Bower Edit: I have never had problems with my children's school. They have been excellent academically & even emotionally to my oldest. I just think boundaries were crossed with telling my child he had to...

Greater Clark County Schools said the letter was no reviewed by the school's principal nor district officials, but said the teachers' intentions were to protect students and instructional time.

"In retrospect, the phrases, 'zero dating policy' and the request to take Tuesday and Wednesday to 'end' relationships misrepresented the intentions of the teachers," the district said. "While the team of teachers were trying to protect students, the wording is what caused alarm."

The district said teachers are just encouraging parents to talk to their children about focusing on school and maintaining friendships.

