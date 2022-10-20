Southern Indiana donut shop expanding into downtown Louisville

Honey Creme Donuts has been serving New Albany for decades and will now serve the metro through a walk-up window.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honey Creme Donuts in New Albany is expanding into downtown Louisville.

The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.

The space opens on Friday, October 21. Business hours have not yet been released.

The Honey Creme Donuts location is located at 514 Vincennes Street in New Albany. It's open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.