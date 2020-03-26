LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Southeast Christian Church will host a supplies and food drive Friday, March 27 and 30 for food banks and health care providers facing shortages.

The drives will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southeast's Blankenbaker, Indiana, Crestwood, Southwest, La Grange, Elizabethtown and River Valley campuses.

Donors can drive up to the front door of each campus and pop open their trunk for volunteers to grab donations. Volunteers will wear gloves and place a donation receipt inside.

Items needed include:

Masks

Disposable gloves in any size

Alcohol (70%)

Surgical gowns and foot covers

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Face shields

Canned meat

Pasta or pasta sauce

Rice

Dry breakfast foods

Canned vegetables or fruit

Peanut butter

Any non-perishable foods

Southeast asked that anyone who is exhibiting symptoms or living with someone exhibiting symptoms not donate.

The church said it has worked with community leaders to find local hospitals, clinics or area food banks in need. For more information, or addresses of each campus, visit Southeast's COVID-19 webpage.

The Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville has also changed to a drive-thru option to continue to serve people throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Jefferson County Public Schools has also donated thousands of personal protection equipment to local health care providers previously used during the H1N1 epidemic.

