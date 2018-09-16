LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The pastor of one of the state’s largest churches is stepping down.

Dave Stone, the senior pastor of Southeast Christian Church plans to retire from that role within 6 to 9 months.

Stone spent 29 years in a leadership role with the church but had been working with the church’s elders and other leaders on this plan for the last 5 years.

Kyle Idleman will take over for Stone after the transition period.

Idleman has been with the church for 17 years.

Stone says, "Kyle is a prayer warrior, and he is more generous than you will ever know. He loves Jesus, his wife, his kids and his church. We are going to be so blessed to have him at the helm."

