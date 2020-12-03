LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Southeast Christian Church has canceled all large in-person gatherings on all campuses amid COVID-19 concerns. This suspension includes Winter Jam events.

The church said all worship will be online through digital platforms, airing Sunday at 9:15 and 11:30 a.m. as well as 2 and 8 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear did ask faith leaders to cancel services this weekend after announcing two cases were connected through church. Beshear did not confirm which cases they were.

"As we have continued to track developments concerning the coronavirus...and after prayerful consideration and in continual consultation with medical and safety professionals, our Elders have decided to suspend all large in-person gatherings at all of our campuses—effective immediately—until further notice," the announcement said.

Church cancellations can be found at /closings.

Multiple events in Louisville, including the St. Patrick's Day parade, has been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The SEC, ACC and other conference tournaments have been canceled, as well as the Kentucky boys' and girls' state tournament.

