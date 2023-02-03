Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies from pneumonia complications

Assistant Chief Joe Thompson was a firefighter for over 40 years in Bullitt County.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A staple in the Bullitt County community died on Wednesday after complications with pneumonia at 58 years old.

Assistant Chief Joe Thompson served on Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and Shepherdsville Fire Department for over 40 years.

SEBFD Fire Chief Erik Butler said Thompson had been sick for about a week before he went to the hospital, discovered he had contracted pneumonia, and shortly thereafter he died.

In a Facebook post, SEBFD said, "Assistant Chief Thompson was a big part of this organization and will be deeply and greatly missed."

*Announcement Please Read* Southeast Family & Friends: It is with a broken heart we come before you to inform you all... Posted by Southeast Bullitt Fire Department on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

His daughter, Brandi Noel Thompson, expressed her gratitude to all those sharing memories with her on Facebook.

"I'm so glad to know that my dad has made an impact on ALOT of people in the community," she said. "It makes me smile so much reading everyone's comments."

Thompson's funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 12-6 p.m. at Schoppenhorst Funeral Home in Brooks.

If you want to pay your respects beforehand, his command car is out front of Station #2 at 1515 Clermont Road.

