OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two female passengers are dead and two others are in the hospital, after a car crashed on I-71 this afternoon, closing the southbound lanes for hours. Those lanes have since reopened.

The crash happened near the Crestwood/Pewee Valley exit.

Three people had been thrown from the car when help arrived. Police tell us the driver, a 17-year-old female, and a juvenile female were both taken to University Hospital's trauma unit. The other two female passengers died at the scene.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2018 WHAS-TV