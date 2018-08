OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – All southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed due to a fatal rollover crash. Three people were ejected from their vehicles in the crash.

It is not clear how many are dead or what caused the crash.

The lanes will be closed for at least two more hours. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2018 WHAS-TV