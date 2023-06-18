Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Smoketown

Police said the incident involving just the motorcycle happened on South Preston and East Jacob Streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Smoketown.

Fourth Division officers responded to the intersection of South Preston and East Jacob Streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the operator of the motorcycle was headed southbound on Preston Street when he lost control of it.

A woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses who were near the scene told police the operator of the motorcycle fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

It's unclear if that person suffered any injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

