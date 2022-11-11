Multiple fire departments battle 80-acre blaze in southern Jefferson County

Officials estimate the fire spanned more than 80 acres of wooded area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a dozen fire agencies responded to a substantial fire on South Park Hills in southern Jefferson County late Thursday night.

According to the Zoneton Fire Protection District, the fire took 75 firefighters from ten fire departments more than 11 hours to contain the massive blaze.

Officials estimate the fire encompassed more than 80 acres of wooded area, adding that the fire came within 800 feet of occupied homes No structures were reported damaged.

"Fires like these are very labor intensive," spokesperson Rich Carlson said in a press release. He said there were several challenges crews faced when battling the inferno.

Fire officials couldn't access the fire by ATVs because they couldn't get close enough to use their water pumps, so Carlson said it was all "hand work."

He said crews had to use rakes, blowers, chainsaws and backpack extinguishers and traverse several hundred yards over difficult terrain to get to the fire line.

"Even worse," he said. "This was at night, so visibility was difficult."

There was some rain overnight which helped a little, but it wasn't enough to fully extinguish the fire. Carlson said crews tried to keep the fire from unburned fuel to contain the fire, which hours later, eventually worked.

Fairdale Fire Chief Josh Underwood thanked the other fire departments who came to help, including Louisville Metro Police's Air Unit, which provided thermal imagery and an aerial view.

"We all work together so well," Underwood said. "When relief crews come in, they pick right up, and no one misses a beat. We are grateful to have this wonderful relationship, knowing that help is just a call away."

Carlson said although the fire is contained, neighbors may still see smoke in the area for a while. This is normal, he says, as smoldering areas still remain in the contained area.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.