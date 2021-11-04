Police investigating separate incidents in South Louisville, 3 injured

LMPD is investigating two incidents near the 2700 block of S. 4th St., it is unknown if they are related at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This morning the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two incidents on the same block of South Louisville.

At around 3:41 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of M. Street. Metro Safe told WHAS11 that one victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Around the same time, police responded to another incident down the road on the 2700 block of S. 4th Street.

Two individuals were reported to have injuries, but were not shot.

LMPD is investigating both cases and are unsure if the two crimes are related.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

