LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in South Louisville hope better lights for their streets will help prevent crime in their area.

Wednesday, District 21 councilwoman Nicole George met with 30 volunteers assessing the lighting in the area, which includes neighborhoods like Beechmont, Iroquois and Southland Park.

The volunteers were assigned blocks and will look to see what areas are lit and where street lights may be out.

"First and foremost, we always want to increase community connection. We want to increase awareness and the value of lighting, and we want folks to feel empowered. So if you notice a street light's out, knowing what to do in those instances, you can make a report to 311," George said.

In addition to preventing crime, George says the lighting also helps improve pedestrian safety.

