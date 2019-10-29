GAFFNEY, South Carolina — Police have their eyes on a man, who they said could be responsible for secretly recording Bellarmine female athletes in a South Carolina college locker room.



The video was recorded years ago at Limestone College in Gaffney, SC. and posted to a pornographic website earlier this year. The video was just recently discovered.

A Limestone College Police Sgt. filed a police report with the City of Gaffney Police Department on October 10, alerting local authorities to the videos.

THE SUSPECT

A Gaffney Police Detective told FOCUS investigative reporter Shay McAlister the person of interest in this case is a man who no longer lives in the area but is under investigation in a different state for burglary.

The detective said his agency plans to question the man when he is taken into custody on the burglary charges.



If police are able to make an arrest in the Limestone case, investigators said the suspect would be facing voyeurism charges.

THE CAMERA

Investigators told FOCUS investigative reporter Shay McAlister, the camera used to secretly record the women was a small, wireless camera that was put in the locker room before the visiting teams went in and was removed right afterwards.



Investigators also said there were five different videos of five different female teams, that had been recorded in the male locker room. That’s where female visiting teams would change and shower after a game at Limestone College.

The videos were recorded over a 13 month period.

THE INVESTIGATION

Gaffney Police detectives said they filed a search warrant with the pornographic website, earlier this month. The investigators said they are asking for copies of the videos uploaded and more information on the person who uploaded the videos.

But, the website is based out of Canada- meaning website personnel do not have to comply with the US search warrant.

Police told WHAS11 they believe the website operators do plan to cooperate but they don't when they could get those results back.

