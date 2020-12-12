Community philanthropist, UofL Athletics Hall of Famer Lewis 'Sonny' Bass dies at 99

Family members confirmed Bass passed away from COVID-19 on Friday at Baptist East Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community mourns as Lewis “Sonny” Bass, a University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Famer and a well-known philanthropist has died at 99.

Family members confirmed Bass passed away from COVID-19 on Friday at Baptist East Hospital.

Bass was a supporter of the University of Louisville and he along with his wife Gladys and Mason Rudd, donated seed money for the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center built on the school’s campus. He and Gladys are also responsible for the 6-foot bronze Cardinal bird that welcomes students to the Student Activities Center.

Bass contributed a major gift in 2008 to the Gladys and Lewis ‘Sonny’ Bass Family Scholar House on Hill Street also near the campus.

His love for the University goes back to his days as an athlete where he played three seasons of football from 1941-1942 and two seasons of basketball.

"It's hard to measure the impact that Sonny and the Bass family have had on our campus and athletics program over many decades, other than in our hearts,” athletic director Vince Tyra said. "It's easy to measure the impact on our hearts with the sadness that we feel today. Our gratitude and sympathy go out to the Bass family. Card Nation lost a Hall of Fame supporter today."

Bass was inducted into the UofL Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994 and was awarded the Hickman-Camp Award in 1995.

According to his family, he and Gladys loved hosting football and basketball players at their home and Sonny mentored a lot of players up until his final days.

His connection with the community comes with his love of teaching magic to children at Maryhurst, Brooklawn, Boys and Girls Haven and Junior Achievement – organizations that he supported.

Bass co-founded what we now know today at health care giant Humana with David Jones, Wendell Cherry and Charles Weisburg. He also served on Humana’s board for several decades.

The family requested donations be made to the Gladys and Lewis Bass Family Scholar House, CASA, Maryhurst, Gilda’s Club or Louisville or your favorite charity.

The funeral will be private due to COVID-19.

Metro Council President also released a statement after Bass’ passing:

“While many families and cities have been impacted by COVID 19, our city has lost a true giant who has left an endearing mark on all who knew him. Lewis “Sonny” Bass was born in Louisville’s West End some 99 years ago. He never forgot his city as he became successful in business. He especially loved to help and entertain children. Mr. Bass was especially supportive of the Jewish Community Center and the University of Louisville. An avid tennis player, he and his family helped build the UofL’s Bass-Rudd Tennis Center, the first sports facility built in Cardinal Park on campus. It was one of many gifts he gave to the university. He was an amateur magician who loved to entertain and brings a smile to your face. He and his wife Gladys helped many groups and organizations in our city and beyond. To Gladys, his wife of 74, we offer our thoughts and prayers. We, on the Metro Council, would lie to say thank you to a great man who quietly showed how to give back to the place you love. Our city is a much better place because of a man like Lewis “Sonny” Bass."

