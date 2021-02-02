Son of LMPD detective killed in 2018 crash to receive nearly $14M settlement against MSD, ex-driver

Detective Deidre Mengedoht's son will receive the settlement nearly three years after his mom was killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-64.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The son of a Louisville Metro Police detective killed in a Christmas Eve collision on I-64 will receive nearly $14 million in a new settlement.

The collision happened when fired Metropolitan Sewer District employee Roger Burdett was driving a large tanker truck, slammed into the police cruiser of Detective Dee Dee Mengedoht as she made a traffic stop near the Belvedere.

Burdette failed a field sobriety test, was charged with murder and DUI and admitted to taking different prescription drugs.

Attorney Ron Hillerich, who handled the wrongful death part of a lawsuit against Burdette and MSD, described the settlement for her son who was 9-years-old at the time of the crash.

“Whether it was recovered in my case at the $10 million or the other case at $3.6 million, he is the sole beneficiary of the money,” he said. Diedre Mengedoht was 32-years-old, very vibrant lady part of the community – she had a great, bright future ahead of her and she left a son, that's one of the losses that will last forever. The young man will never get over the loss of his mother.”

MSD told WHAS11 News the settlement will be paid by insurance.

They also released a statement Monday night.

"The family of Officer Mengedoht, the community, and MSD continue to mourn the loss of Officer Deidre Mengedoht. We continue to offer our condolences."

