LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The gas company Enbridge said two pipelines next to the pipeline that exploded in Lincoln County are now back in service.

Line 15, the one that exploded, is still not in service.

This comes four weeks after that deadly explosion that killed one person and destroyed five homes.

Enbridge could remain in the area for months to come as repairs continue.

