STARLIGHT, Ind. (WHAS11) - It's a place dating back to 1926. So many have memories tied to Joe Huber's Restaurant and Family Farm. That slice of country in Starlight, Indiana is going up for auction, but not everyone in the family wants to sell.

The four owners are ready to retire and think the auction is the best way to move forward. However, the young generation wants to keep the farm in the family and is working hard to save it.

"We want to just carry on the legacy. My father was the late Joe Huber Jr. My grandpa was Joe Huber Sr. Their vision for this place was for this place to carry on from generation to generation. So, we just want to carry out their legacy. We want to try to save the farm if you will," Joe Huber Family Farm Director of Sales & Marketing Terra Huber-Mahan said. "He always taught us to be positive, put your best foot forward, and to never give up. We're not going to give up. We're going to fight it to the end. We're going to try to save the farm, but obviously, what's meant to be is meant to be, and we're just going to stay as positive as we can through this."

Huber said the seventh generation has made several offers to the older generation of owners, but they didn't agree to them and decided on a public auction instead. When the news broke about the sale, she said support came pouring in from the community with people wanting to help save the farm.

"It's just been amazing. It's been overwhelming, and we're so full of gratitude,” Huber-Mahan said. "To hear the customers' stories, it's just unbelievable how much we have really created memories that are going to last a lifetime."

A suggestion came up to set up a Go Fund Me account, and Huber-Mahan said her sister got to work.

"We thought about it, and we said why not? We want to save the farm. We love the support from our loyal customers, our community, our friends, and our family. So, she created that,” Huber-Mahan said. "What we're going to do is try to raise enough money for our generation to be a bidder at the auction and save the farm. If we're unable to do so, then we want all of the money that has been raised to be donated to the WHAS Crusade for Children. It was my father and grandpa's favorite charity. We love them. They've supported us, and we've supported them. What better way than to give back to the community because that's what we love to do."

The auction is scheduled for November 17 in Barn One on the property.

"We're going to divide it into multiple tracts. The survey work is being done now,” Harritt Group Auctioneers Owner & President Doug Harritt said. "We're going to let the public set the market here. There's not going to be any advance pricing on this property because this is the kind of property that would be extremely hard to put a price on."

Harritt said there are 166 total acres up for sale. His team plans to sell them in multiple tracts ranging from 5 to 25 acres. He said somebody could potentially buy the whole property if they buy a combination of tracts. Harritt told WHAS11 he can't comment on why the owners haven't accepted any previous offers from the younger generation.

The business will stay open until at least the auction. Here’s a link to the Go Fund Me.

