LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The forecast for rain on Halloween this year has many cities and neighborhoods switching trick-or-treating to the day before.

Clarksville, Indiana was one of the first cities to announce Monday morning it would encourage families to trick-or-treat on Tuesday instead of Wednesday. Clarksville's town manager says the decision to change dates is a rare one.

"Clarksville has generally held trick or treating on Halloween evening, regardless of what day it is. However there were discussions over the last 24 hours between the chief of police and the town council president and the decision was made to move it from Wednesday to Tuesday," Kevin Baity said.

He said the decision was made based on safety concerns.

Since then, other cities and neighborhoods have followed suit, also switching trick-or-treating to the night before Halloween.

As for Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted "Decisions about when to trick-or-treat have to be made at the neighborhood level. With inclement weather expected on Halloween, I'd encourage neighbors to speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat."

It has caused some confusion, leaving many families wondering when they should plan on trick-or-treating.

"It would be kind of nice if it was just a cohesive overall decision made for the entire city. All of the neighboring towns would probably follow in suit. There'd be a lot less confusion," said parent Justin Burge.

Burge is a father to two boys, 5-year-old Bryce and 4-year-old Preston, who both plan on dressing as red power rangers this year. He said his family is in favor of trick-or-treating the day before Halloween if it means no rain.

"It really doesn't matter to us. And the kids, it's all the same to them. They're not going to know what day it is, they're not going to care what day it is," Burge said. "As long as they get to wear their costumes and go trick-or-treating, they're going to be happy. So for us, we'd prefer if it to be on a day that's not a rainy, wet and miserable day."

Even Bryce added he wouldn't want to trick-or-treat in the rain saying, "You would get wet and you would not have that much time to get candy and no one would be out."

To find out if your neighborhood or city is encouraging families to trick-or-treat Tuesday, click here for more information.

