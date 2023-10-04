Solid Waste Enforcement Team impounds 4 vehicles, gives fines to people reportedly dumping waste illegally

As officers were impounding one vehicle, another vehicle reportedly stopped and the driver started dumping his tree debris in front of them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Public Works' Solid Waste Enforcement Team impounded four vehicles over the past week after drivers were found allegedly dumping waste illegally.

According to social media, the Solid Waste Enforcement Team found a vehicle on Sept. 28 that had been involved in illegal dumping on West Kentucky Street. They said the person had dumped six times at that location over the span of two months.

The vehicle's owner received a citation, which included a $500 fine for each illegal dumping and a $250 cleanup fee. Their vehicle was also impounded.

On Sept. 29, members of the Solid Waste Enforcement Team found another vehicle known to illegally dump on Hale Avenue in the alley that both Gallagher and Hale share. The registered owner got a $500 fine, a $250 cleanup fee and their vehicle was also impounded.

But as the team was in the process of impounding that vehicle, another vehicle showed up and someone started illegally dumping tree debris in front of the officers. That driver got the same citation and his vehicle was impounded on the spot.

And then on Tuesday, officers found another vehicle that had illegally dumped on Prentice Street. The registered owner also got the same citation and their vehicle impounded.

So where can you drop off debris?

A spokesperson for Metro Public Works said many items are can be picked up for free through Louisville's Large Item by Appointment system or can be dropped off at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue. If it isn't eligible for free pick up, it's a $60 fee.

Anyone who needs to get rid of old tires can also do so during the Waste Tire Collection Event happening from Thursday to Saturday at 1030 Phillips Ln. across from the Exposition Center according to their website.

The following items will be accepted:

Tires on or off rim

Truck, light truck, and passenger

Tractor and farm implement

Bicycle, motorcycle, golf cart, ATV

There will also be a pop-up recycling and large item disposal event event in Shawnee Park on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can't make it to this one, the last pop-up event will be at the UofL Shelby Campus on Nov. 18, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to their website.

The following items will be accepted:

Gently used shoes that will go to WaterStep

Up to three electronic items

Metal and appliances except for fridges, freezers, dehumidifiers or anything containing Freon

Up to four passenger tires

Household recyclables

Yard waste and wooden pallets

Large household items

Documents for shredding

Prescription medication

All items must be separated before arrival.

