Formerly buried as 'Unknown', this soldier from the Korean War has finally been identified

Donald Menken was reported missing June 10, 1953 after being hit by artillery shell fragments while guarding Outpost Harry, which is now in the Demilitarized Zone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Soldier’s remains will be interred on May 14 at Green Acres Cemetery in Whitesburg, Kentucky. A U.S. Army spokesperson said graveside services will be performed by Everidge Funeral Home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Army Cpl. Donald Menken as part of Phase 1 of identifying Soldier remains from the Korean War, according to U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fonda Bock.

Menken was reported missing on June 10, 1953, after being hit by artillery shell fragments while guarding Outpost Harry, which is now in the Demilitarized Zone. He was 21 years old.

The American Graves Registration Service Group did not immediately identify any remains as Menken while recovering and evacuating remains at Outpost Harry from the Korean War.

Bock said his remains were named X-6039, and he was buried as "Unknown" at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, otherwise known as the Punchbowl.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency decided to start identifying the 652 Unknown Korean War burials in 2018. They disinterred X-6039 in January 2019 to be part of Phase 1 of the Korean War Identification Project.

They identified him Feb. 2, 2022, using circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Since he has now been accounted for, Bock said he will get a rosette next to his name on the American Battle Monument Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl.

