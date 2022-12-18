Fraudsters targeting seniors, vulnerable populations seeking info on Social Security cost-of-living adjustment set for 2023

They say scammers are contacting seniors about the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for those who receive benefits. Here's how you can avoid them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Social Security Administration is warning the public to be on the lookout for scammers this holiday season.

They say be aware of “Caller ID, texts or documents sent by email” as fraudsters are calling to verify information about the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for those who receive benefits.

The scammers target seniors and other vulnerable members of the population in an attempt to steal money or personal information by pretending to be representatives from the Social Security Administration or other government agencies.

They want people to know that the adjustment is automatic and a “beneficiary does not need to verify anything.” The agency does not ask you to provide information or money for benefit increases.

However, the SSA said they will email or text you about various programs and services but will never ask for personal information.

Here’s how to recognize signs of a scam to help you avoid falling victim to one:

Scammers primarily use the telephone but may also use email, texts, social media or U.S. mail

They pretend to be from an agency or organization you know to gain your trust

They will say there’s a problem with your social security number or account

They will pressure you to act immediately

They will tell you to “pay” in a specific way

The SSA said if you happen to receive a questionable call, text, or email, hang up immediately and report it to https://oig.ssa.gov/report.

