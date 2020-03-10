Social media posts by Hardin County Board of Education candidate spark backlash

People have commented on John Flanagan's posts, saying their are classist or racist. Flanagan called at least one of the posts just sarcasm.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Five representatives make up the Hardin County School Board, a district with about 14,000 students.

One of the candidates for the Division One seat, which covers a majority of Radcliff, has been criticized for some of his social media posts.

John Flanagan’s school board campaign page has been flooded with comments about things the Radcliff man has posted on social media, with some calling his posts racist and classist.

He caught a lot of flak for one post in particular.

Flanagan posted a meme to his social media page that reads, “Oh you went to North Hardin High School? Please tell me about how thug you are.”

Flanagan says it was purely sarcasm.

“He’s challenging the person who to me, obviously, is saying ‘I’m from North Hardin, I’m tough,’ and he’s going, ‘how tough are you?’ That’s what it is,” Flanagan said.

Not everyone sees his posts the same way he does.

North Hardin sophomore Lauren Wikoff heard about some of the posts in her choir class.

“It was really weird because I was like, how is he insulting these kids in a way but he wants to be part of something that’s supposed to do better for us?” Wikoff said.

Flanagan has not been pleased with the tone of some of the comments, most of which he’s responded to. He wants to instead have productive conversations with people, even though they might disagree.

“I was respectful, I treated them like an adult, like I would like to be treated,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan is running for school board as a concerned taxpayer in Hardin County.

He told said he is concerned about how the schools rank after seeing some of the schools in the district’s rankings drop from year to year on a website called SchoolDigger.

“We’re getting terrible results out of our schools, we’re paying top dollar going through. Something’s not right,” Flanagan said.

He hopes to correct what he calls mismanagement and bias at the school level.

WHAS11 reached out to the current school board members for comment. Hardin County Schools spokesperson John Wright said the superintendent and board members can’t comment on a current campaign.