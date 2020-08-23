Social justice group Until Freedom distributes fresh produce to community

Officials said 1,900 boxes were distributed Saturday at the Louisville Urban League.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As part of BreonnaCon, the social justice organization Until Freedom hosted a free farmer’s market and food caravan.

Officials said 1,900 boxes were distributed Saturday at the Louisville Urban League.

Angelo Pinto, co-founder of the organization, said Until Freedom wanted to make an investment in the community after moving to the community in early August.

He said giving out food is a way to pour back into the city, the way it has poured into them.

“It's certainly energizing, not only to I think the local community, but all the folks who have decided to stand up for justice for Breonna. A very unfortunate moment in her murder has turned into something very positive, and we're happy to be a part of it," he said.



Last weekend, the organization gave out more than 2,000 boxes to the community.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.