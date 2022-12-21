'They do understand the responsibility they have': Louisville's snow team ready to respond to storm

Public Works spokesperson Sal Melendez says they have more than 100 snow team members ready to work 12-hour shifts, and 160 pieces of equipment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Soon, the snow plows will be out on the streets in the metro.

Public Works spokesperson Sal Melendez said they have been busy getting their equipment ready; once the storm starts moving in, they'll start putting down salt and calcium chloride, which helps melt any snow or ice.

They aren't able to pre-treat with brine because the rain before the snow would wash it off he said.

Melendez said they have more than 100 snow team members ready to work 12-hour shifts, and 160 pieces of equipment to help clear the roads.

He called them another branch of first responders.

"They see themselves as that because what they do is extremely important in order to make sure access to hospitals, to those essential services, schools if school happens to be in session, are accessible, and not just accessible, but safely accessible," Melendez said. "They do understand the responsibility they have and they prepare for that ahead of time."

If you do have to be out on the roads during this winter weather, he said you should give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going and to give the snow plows space to do their job.

