LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter weather has been moving through Kentuckiana, and with that weather comes some hazardous road conditions.

As of 7:30 a.m., TRIMARC was reporting several accidents across Louisville. There are also reports of ice on the 2nd Street Bridge, so officials are urging drivers to take it slow on interstates and overpasses.

A car ran into a light pole on 5th and Broadway, knocking the entire pole down and shattering the light. The front of the car was also damaged.

According to MetroSafe, LMPD is on "State Forms" Friday morning because of the frequency of accidents in the area. Officers won't be taking reports for non-injury accidents. If you are in an accident, you can fill out a state form online.

The snow and ice caused several school districts including Bullitt and Oldham County to cancel classes for the day. Jefferson County Public Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said snowfall totals reached around 0.5" to 1.5" in our area. A Winter Weather Advisory is active through 1 p.m. on Friday, but the rest of the day should be chilly, but dry.

