Smoketown Wellness Center celebrates 5 years of service to community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend the Smoketown Family Wellness Center marked five years of serving the community.

The center's belief is that all children deserve reliable healthcare. It aims to provide that to children in a community-based environment.

Smoketown Family Wellness Center founder, Dr. Charlotte Gay-Stites, said that care spans both physical and mental wellness and "often it takes more than just a checkup to be healthy."

"And so we try to support families with more than that. So we have a prescriptive food pantry in partnership with dairy care. We offer fresh shop shares, which are bags of fresh local organic food," Gay-Stites said. "We have growing columns inside, we have a community garden plot, we offer behavioral health services and we do a variety of programming."

She said they try to support families so they can "raise their children to be healthy and mind body and spirit."

WHAS11 News own Sherlene Shanklin hosted Saturday's event for the Wellness Center.

