Wayside Christian Mission warehouse demolished weeks after massive fire

Fire officials had warned of the building's potential risk back in December and said that repairs were underway inside the warehouse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Smoketown nearly a month ago has officially been demolished.

The warehouse caught on fire June 12 around 4:30 p.m., and it took firefighters nearly three hours to get it under control. Wayside Christian Mission used it for storage.

Fire officials had warned of the building's potential risk back in December and said that repairs were underway inside the warehouse.

Unfortunately, Wayside lost everything that was stored in that building and is asking for the public's help in restoring the inventory.

If you would like to donate you can check the GoFundMe here.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Watch how firefighters tackled the warehouse fire here:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.