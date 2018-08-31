SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Firefighters were working to get a three-alarm fire in Shelby County, Ky. under control.

The fire is at the Excel Equine on Kentucky Street, according to Shelby County Emergency Services. It started around 12:30 p.m.

Shelby County Emergency Services is asking the public to stay out of the area so emergency crews can work.

The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters were letting it burn because the building was old and potentially not sturdy. This building was also known as Tapp's Feed and Farm Supply.

