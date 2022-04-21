'Smoke detectors save lives', Person escapes structure fire on W. Main Street

Thursday morning around 3 a.m., fire crews found heavy fire coming from a three-story building. It took 35 firefighters to eventually put it out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday morning around 3 a.m. the Louisville Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.

When crews got there they found heavy fire coming from a three-story building, with homes on either side.

One person had already escaped the building before crews got there. They were alerted by the smoke detectors.

When firefighters entered and searched the home, they found two dogs and removed them while working to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, crews outside deployed exposure lines to protect the neighboring properties.

35 firefighters were eventually needed to fight the fire, requiring the dispatch of multiple crews. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

Extensive damage was done to the main fire building, but thanks to the work of the fire crews, only minor damage was caused to the neighboring property.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to figure out what caused it.

The fire department also encourages everyone to check their smoke detectors. Homeowners in Louisville can call 311 to request a free smoke detector be installed in their homes.

