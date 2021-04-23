Smithsonian reopening 7 museums and the National Zoo in May

Washingtonians will finally be able to see the panda cub in person starting May 21.

The Smithsonian announced Friday that it will be reopening seven of its museums and the National Zoo on a rolling basis throughout the month of May. Several of the museums had attempted to reopen last fall after shuttering in March, only to shut down again on Nov. 23 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

While the museums and zoo remain free, all Smithsonian institutions reopening will require timed-entry passes to monitor capacity limits and to help with social distancing. Passes can be reserved here.

Viewing of the Zoo’s newest panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, will be limited for social distancing purposes and will require a separate free timed-entry pass. Ask for a pass for the Asia Trail / Giant Pandas when you arrive at the zoo if you want to see Xiao Qi Ji.

Here's the reopening schedule:

May 5

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

May 14

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Portrait Gallery

Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery

May 21

National Museum of American History

National Museum of the American Indian

National Zoo

These sites will reopen with added health and safety measures, including limiting the number of people in our spaces, social distancing, face coverings, enhanced cleaning and hand-sanitizing stations. We ask visitors who are sick or feel unwell to please stay home. pic.twitter.com/iYjXU4R6Q0 — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) April 23, 2021

Safety Measures

Visitors who are sick or do not feel well should stay home

Face coverings are required for all visitors ages 2 and older

Visitors will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass in advance of their visit to limit the number of people in each location

Implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate.

Providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors and conducting enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities.

Museum cafes will not be open at this time. Restaurants and food trucks at the National Zoo will be open.

Operating Hours