CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — It's officially the holiday shopping season, when hundreds of shoppers head out to grab Black Friday bargains.

For Clarksville, holiday shoppers more than triple the town's population.

"We could see upwards of 100,000 people in this area at the same time," said John Miller with Clarksville Police Department.

And as number of shoppers climbs, so does the crime.

"This time of year you do see crime," said Miller. "It's your typical vehicle break-ins and packages taken off the steps that we're trying to prevent."

So as shoppers gear up to get those door busters, officers are gearing up too.

"We're actually putting more officers on the street this time of year to help with call volume as well as an overall police presence," said Miller.

Miller says they'll be working overtime, keeping a special eye on large retail areas. But they're also offering up a few safety tips for shoppers.

"Definitely make sure that you keep your doors locked on your car, keep all valuable items inside the trunk and also whenever you're walking to and from the stores just walk with someone, make sure someone's with you," said Miller.

The bottom line they say is to not make yourself an easy target. They'll be continuing heavy patrols through the Christmas season in an effort to keep shoppers safe.