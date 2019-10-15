LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Police are investigating reports of a small plane flipping while landing at Bowman Field Tuesday.

According to MetroSafe, the crash happened before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Taylorsville Rd.

No injuries to anyone onboard or on the ground when the plane landed.

The pilot was the only one aboard the small aircraft.

FAA Released a statement regarding the plane crash at Bowman Field:

"A Cessna 172 ran off the side of Runway 15 and flipped over at the Bowman Regional Airport, Louisville, Ky., today at 2:45 p.m. Contact local authorities for information on the pilot, who is reported to be the only person on board. The FAA will release the aircraft registration after local authorities release that information. The FAA will investigate. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident."

